Chamber events set for January

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events line up for this month, including the following:
Thursday, Jan. 9 – SunUpper hosted by Moonlite Chic at Chamber office, 9 a.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 15 – SunDowner hosted by Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 5:30 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 17 – Business Breakfast Club at the chamber office for members only/Goal Setting by David Zumaya, 9 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 20 – MLK Day – office closed
Friday, Jan. 24 – Lunch Mob at Bakin’ it Up Collective, Noon
Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Wine Down Wednesday at Fallbrook Winery, 4-7 p.m.
For more details on any of these events, call the chamber, 760-728-5845.
Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.
