Chamber events set for January

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce has several events line up for this month, including the following:

Thursday, Jan. 9 – SunUpper hosted by Moonlite Chic at Chamber office, 9 a.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 15 – SunDowner hosted by Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 17 – Business Breakfast Club at the chamber office for members only/Goal Setting by David Zumaya, 9 a.m.

Monday, Jan. 20 – MLK Day – office closed

Friday, Jan. 24 – Lunch Mob at Bakin’ it Up Collective, Noon

Wednesday, Jan. 29 – Wine Down Wednesday at Fallbrook Winery, 4-7 p.m.

For more details on any of these events, call the chamber, 760-728-5845.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.