Impacts of Bonsall Unified School closure

BONSALL – The Bonsall Unified School District remains deeply grateful to the North County Fire Protection District, Cal Fire, and Fire Chief McReynolds for their rapid response, ongoing support, and clear communication during this fire emergency. Their leadership has once again been instrumental in ensuring the safety of our students, staff, and families.

Today, Jan. 21, all Bonsall schools are closed due to an active fire, ongoing evacuation zones, and the additional threat of Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). The decision to close schools is never taken lightly. Schools are not just centers of education; they also provide essential services such as food security and access to resources.

School closures mean students lose critical instructional time, especially those already in need of additional support, including students with special needs and multilingual learners. Teachers are also facing challenges in maintaining curriculum continuity. Many families rely on schools for internet access, technology, and meals. Parents are struggling to secure emergency childcare and manage work disruptions.

“Bonsall Unified is truly the heart of the Bonsall community. Many of our teachers and staff live in the area and their children attend our schools. We were in communication all night, helping those under evacuation find shelter and sharing information between parents and community partners. In moments like these, the close-knit bonds of the Bonsall community are more evident than ever,” said Dr. Heather Golly, Superintendent of Bonsall Unified School District.

The district is faring as well as possible under these difficult circumstances, but high winds, fire dangers, and power disruptions continue to present significant challenges to our community. Power outages create logistical and financial challenges, from food spoilage to resetting technology systems and repairing aging infrastructure.

If the state does not approve a waiver to forgive the loss of ADA (Average Daily Attendance) for the district closure due to the fire and evacuation order, there is a potential negative financial impact to the district. (In California, ADA is the basis for school funding from the state.)

While our team is committed to minimizing disruptions, these challenges underscore the importance of continued investment in school safety and infrastructure. Since 2016, the district has pursued three consecutive bond measures to address facilities needs. These measures would have included plans for critical upgrades, such as backup power systems to maintain operations during outages, replacing aging portables with safer, more fire-resistant structures, and enhancing HVAC systems with advanced air filtration to protect against wildfire smoke.

Although these efforts have not yet been realized, we remain focused on identifying opportunities to strengthen our schools and better prepare for future challenges.

We are deeply grateful for the resilience and patience of our students, staff, and families during this challenging time. The ongoing collaboration and support from local agencies, including the North County Fire Protection District, remind us of the strength and unity within our community. As we continue to navigate emergencies such as wildfires, power shutoffs, and school closures, the district remains committed to prioritizing the safety and well-being of all students and staff. Together, as a community, we can work toward solutions that help our schools remain safe, functional, and resilient in the face of these challenges.