Message from the Chief

Northern San Diego County continues to face a historically dry winter, with persistent Santa Ana winds exacerbating the ongoing drought. Our thoughts are with the residents of Los Angeles, who are grappling with one of the most significant natural disasters in recent California history.

As weather conditions remain unsettled, Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow, and the greater Southern California region remain at an elevated risk for wildfires.

In response to this threat, your North County Fire Protection District (NCFPD), in collaboration with local, county, and state agencies, is taking proactive m...