More than $500,000 grant will fund impaired driving testing

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego County Sheriff's Office Regional Crime Laboratory received more than half a million dollars from the California Office of Traffic Safety to help in its continuing efforts to combat impaired driving.

The $542,981 grant will be used to pay for two full-time Crime Lab Criminalist positions specializing in the analysis of biological samples for the presence of drugs and alcohol.

The grant will also fund overtime for Criminalists to assist in maintaining current forensic alcohol testing operations while completing the final steps to bringing in-house drug toxicology testin...