Motorcyclist's foot severed during crash on Main St.

S. Main and Aviation closed

A motorcyclist's foot was severed during a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident Monday evening at the intersection of South Main Avenue and East Aviation Road, authorities said. The severed foot was transported with the rider and taken to a local hospital.

The incident occurred around 4:05 pm., when a white Chevrolet Suburban collided with a motorcycle, leaving the rider down in the roadway, according to California Highway Patrol dispatch logs.

Emergency responders were alerted to the scene at 4:13 p.m., and multiple units were assigned and en route within minutes. The motorcycle was reported to be blocking lanes, and a tow truck was requested to clear the vehicle.

SandR Towing was dispatched to assist with the removal of the motorcycle. The injured rider's condition was not immediately available, but CHP confirmed the motorcyclist was transported for medical evaluation. No further details about the driver of the Suburban were released.