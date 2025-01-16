Pedestrian struck on N. Main

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while reported by a bystander to have been walking in the crosswalk at the intersection of North Main Avenue and East Alvarado Street late Sunday afternoon, according to the CHP.

The collision occurred at approximately 5:46 p.m. and involved a silver Nissan sedan, according to initial reports from the California Highway Patrol. Emergency responders were dispatched to the scene shortly after the incident was reported.

The condition of the pedestrian has not yet been disclosed, but first responders provided medical assistance and transported the patient with unknown injuries. Authorities temporarily closed the intersection while assessing the situation and managing traffic flow.

Further details about the circumstances of the collision remain under investigation.

Village News reported on December 5, 2023, 29-year-old Moises Martin was struck by a pickup truck in this same intersection. He succumbed to his injuries on December 11, 2023. The Village News office is located near this intersection and has witnessed several times in the last couple of years where people narrowly escaped being hit.