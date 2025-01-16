SDGE includes greater Fallbrook area in possible shut off of electricity

SDGE has put out a map showing the areas that may have their power shut off for wind. There are 82,000 customers throughout San Diego County who are in the "possible shut off" area. Some areas, including Boulevard, Campo Reservation, Descanso, and Warner Springs are without power as of 5:30 pm January 20, 2025. 1086 customers are without power now, according to SDGE.

Tuesday and Wednesday are a PSPS Warning: A Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) is likely in the region. Current weather conditions and other factors show that there is critical wildfire risk in the region, which will likely require us to shut off power in select areas as a last resort for public safety.

To learn more about Public Safety Power Shutoffs, visit sdge.com/psps.

Community Resource Centers for communities with power shut down.

Boulevard Community Resource Center Boulevard Community Center 39919 Ribbonwood Rd. Boulevard, CA 91905

Descanso Community Resource Center Descanso County Library 9545 River Drive Descanso, 91916

Warner Springs Community Resource Center Warner Springs Community Resource Center 30950 Highway 79, Warner Springs, 92086

______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

SDGE has information on preparedness on SDGE.com

Prepare a kit for at least three days of emergency supplies

Here are some of the basics you should have on hand during an emergency.

Three-day supply of bottled water (one gallon per person per day)

First aid kit and essential medicines

Three-day supply of packaged, dried and canned goods

Pet food and pet carrier

Manual can opener

Portable radio and flashlights with spare batteries in waterproof bags

An extra set of car keys, cash and credit cards

Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members

Backup charging method for phones

A full tank of fuel in your vehicle

An overnight bag of clothes and toiletries

Planning ahead for seniors and people with disabilities

If you or a loved one in your household has specific mobility, hearing, learning, seeing or mobility needs, and/or require certain medical devices due to a medical condition, consider any relevant items you need to add to your kit, such as:

Medications

Prescriptions

Important documents, physician contact

Extra batteries for hearing aids and other medical equipment

Backup oxygen

Assistive devices

For evacuation, familiarize yourself with your house or building complex. Practice using each of the possible evacuation routes and check for obstacles or other impediments that may be present such as debris, flooding, loss of electricity or smoke. Call 911 for emergency evacuation assistance.

Pets and Service Animals

In an emergency, any animals in your care are dependent on you for their safety. It’s important to take pets and service animals with you. If you can’t get home to look after your pets, have a backup caregiver you trust and give them a key. Make sure that cats and dogs are wearing collars and identification tags that are up to date. Put your cell phone number on your pet's tag as well as the phone

number of a friend or relative in case you can’t be reached on your phone.

Include supplies for your pet in your emergency kit. Depending on your pet, useful items might include:

Leashes, harnesses and/or carriers to transport pets safely.

Food, drinking water, bowls, cat litter/pan and a manual can opener if your pet eats canned food.

Medications and copies of medical records.

Current photos of you with your pet(s) in case they get lost.

Information on feeding schedules, medical conditions, behavior problems, and the name and number of your veterinarian in case you have to foster or board your pets.

Pet beds and toys, if easily transportable.

You can always speak with your veterinarian about items to include in your kit. Remember to make plans for all the animals in your care, including any horses and farm animals.