Suspect arrested after pursuit in Fallbrook

Local schools were released from lockdowns

A 30-year-old Fallbrook man was taken into custody Friday morning after leading authorities on a vehicle chase and foot pursuit. He was found hiding in a shed.

The suspect, Alexis Anduaga, was apprehended at 11:01 a.m. on Linmar Lane near Via Lima and Stagecoach Lane following an extensive search involving deputies, a helicopter, a drone, and a California Highway Patrol K-9 unit.

The incident began around 9 a.m. when deputies observed Anduaga, who had an active felony warrant, driving in Fallbrook. "Fallbrook Sheriffs observed a gentleman with a felony warrant. They initiated a stop and the driver didn't stop," said Sheriff’s Lt. Fletcher. “The suspect failed to comply, prompting a vehicle pursuit.”

The car chase ended on Wagon Trail, off East Alvarado Street, where the suspect abandoned his vehicle and fled on foot. Deputies discovered stolen property from a residential burglary inside the abandoned vehicle.

ASTRIA, the Sheriff’s helicopter, and a drone were deployed to assist in the search. The CHP K-9 unit was also brought to the scene. Deputies used the suspect’s jacket found in the car to provide a scent for the canine, which led them to a shed on a property along Linmar Lane. The K-9 located Anduaga hiding inside the shed, where he was arrested without further incident.

Several Fallbrook schools, including Live Oak School, Potter Jr. High, La Paloma Elementary, Zion Christian School, Monserate Christian Academy, and St. Peter’s School, were temporarily placed on lockdown as a precaution during the search.

Authorities described the suspect as a Hispanic male, 5 feet 4 inches tall, with a shaved head and dressed in all black.

Anduaga faces multiple charges, including felony evasion, possession of stolen property, and resisting arrest. He is also being held without bail for prior felony warrants. Some of his priors include; Possession of narcotics, controlled substance, receiving or concealing stolen property, manufacture/import/sell/ etc. metal knuckles, violation of probation. Violation of Probation, Evasion - Wanton Disregard for Safety - Possession of Ammunition, Evasion - Wanton Disregard for Safety. Evasion - Wanton Disregard for Safety. Revocation of Probation Evasion - Wanton Disregard for Safety. Child Endangerment, Evasion - Wanton Disregard.

Anyone with further information is encouraged to contact the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Suspect found in shed and taken into custody

UPDATE: The suspect was apprehended at 11:01 am on Linmar Ln. Video showing suspect being taken into custody. https://youtu.be/45OE-1qj9Bw More video and photos to follow.

About 9 am this morning, Friday, Jan. 17, "Fallbrook Sheriffs observed a gentleman with a felony warrant. They initiated a stop and the driver didn't stop," according to San Diego Sheriff's Lt. Fletcher.

The suspect was located in a shed on the property of a home on Linmar Ln. near Via Lima and Stage Coach Ln. Sheriffs on the scene located a jacket of the suspect and brought it to the canine to sniff. In the following hour, the CHP canine was able to sniff out the suspect in the shed, allowing Sheriffs to take him into custody.

Charges and more details will be reported as they become available.

EARLY VERSION STORY: Search for suspect leads to school lockdowns

Authorities are searching in Fallbrook for a felony suspect Hispanic male, 5'4", shaved head, dressed in all black. The call came in as a vehicle pursuit at 9:51 am. The ASTRIA helicopter as well as Sheriff and CHP are out in force searching for the suspect who was believed to be burglarizing a home. Live Oak School, Potter Jr. High, La Paloma Elementary, Zion Christian School, and St. Peter's School were all placed on lock down as a precautionary measure. If there is any sighting of the suspect, SDSO is requesting that 9-1-1 be called. The suspect is being searched around the areas of Alvarado and Stage Coach Ln.