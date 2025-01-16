Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

The fire… how prepared are you?

Lisa Summerour, Special to the Village News | Last updated Jan 18, 2025 4:36am0
Share

I’m in Fallbrook, an area where I learned after moving here, it is such a fire concern that some insurance companies don’t want to insure homes here.

I’m not typically a big news watcher, but I’ve been riveted watching the fire that started in Palisades spread from one to now four locations, thousands of acres, and growing. I can’t bring myself to critique or criticize the fire department’s preparedness or response because I don’t know how you prepare for a historically horrific fire fueled by hurricane-category winds.

Then there’s climate change . . . or is it overuse of dams . . . or do we n...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/18/2025 12:57