The fire… how prepared are you?

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
I’m in Fallbrook, an area where I learned after moving here, it is such a fire concern that some insurance companies don’t want to insure homes here.
I’m not typically a big news watcher, but I’ve been riveted watching the fire that started in Palisades spread from one to now four locations, thousands of acres, and growing. I can’t bring myself to critique or criticize the fire department’s preparedness or response because I don’t know how you prepare for a historically horrific fire fueled by hurricane-category winds.
Then there’s climate change . . . or is it overuse of dams . . . or do we n...
Reader Comments(0)