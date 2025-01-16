UPDATE: Evacuations expand as Lilac Fire threatens homes in Bonsall; Pala Fire contained

Pala Fire forward rate of spread stopped at 17 acres

UPDATED 4:33: The Lilac Fire in Bonsall has grown to over 80 acres, prompting expanded evacuation orders as firefighters work to protect homes and lives. Another fire, the Pala Fire, has seen its forward progress halted at 17 acres, with evacuation orders now lifted for that blaze.

Lilac Fire Threatens Homes, Forces Evacuations

As of 2:55 p.m., the Lilac Fire, located near Old Highway 395 and Lilac Road, continued to grow at a moderate rate of spread. Structures are still threatened, and evacuation orders have been expanded to several zones west of Interstate 15. Mandatory evacuation areas now include:

North of West Lilac Road to SR 76

South of Mountain Vista Road, SD Aqueduct Service Road

East of Leprechaun Lane, Mountain View Road, and West Lilac Road

West of Avocado Highway

An evacuation center has been established at Castle Creek Country Club, 8797 Castle Creek Dr., Escondido, CA 92026. The Bonsall Community Church at 31552 Old River Rd. is also now open as an evacuation center.

Firefighting Efforts Intensify

Crews are utilizing the following resources to combat the Lilac Fire:

Engines: 6

Water Tenders: 1

Dozers: 2

Hand Crews: 2

Other Units: 3

Total Personnel: 66

No helicopters are currently deployed in the fight against the fire. There are growing concerns that the flames may "creep into Vista," posing an additional threat.

Rancho Monserate Mobile Home Park Under Immediate Evacuation

At 2:06 a.m., Rancho Monserate Mobile Home Park was placed under Immediate Evacuation Orders as the fire advanced on a hill south of the community. Residents were ordered to leave as an immediate threat to life developed. The evacuation zone extends north to Highway 76.

Pala Fire and Other Incidents

The Pala Fire was reported at 30 acres with a slow rate of spread early Tuesday morning. As of 2:10 a.m., its forward progress had been stopped. Evacuation orders for the Pala Fire were lifted later in the morning, and firefighters have continued to monitor the area.

Additionally, a vegetation fire on Riverview was quickly extinguished, posing no further threat and contained to one acre.

Impact on the Community

The fires have sparked widespread concern among residents as evacuation orders continue to shift and grow. Village News photographer Brian Briggs reported that Pala Mesa remains under threat, with some residents capturing dramatic footage of the flames as they fled the area.

Videos of the fire, including one linked below, show the intensity of the blaze: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZajXd130do.

This is a developing story. Updates will follow as more information becomes available.

The cause of the fires is not known but there is speculation of arson.

_________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 3:37 am: The Bonsall Community Church is being opened up as an evacuation center. Address is 31552 Old River Rd, Bonsall, CA 92003

Assets being utilized to fight the Lilac Fire include:

Engines 6

Water Tenders 1

Helicopters 0

Dozers 2

Hand Crews 2

Other 3

Total Personnel 66

There is a new fire that has been started at 8101 to 8199 Lilac Road. Deer Springs Fire is responding

There is concern that the Lilac Fire may be "creeping into Vista."

________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 2:55 pm More zones have been added to the mandatory evacuation zones for Lilac Fire. There is immediate threat to life. The fire is located near Old Highway 395 and Lilac road. The fire is growing with a moderate rate of spread and structures are threatened.

However, the Pala Fire Evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted.

____________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 2:06 am: Rancho Monserate Mobile Home Park is under Immediate Evacuation Orders. The fire is on the hill south of the park and authorities are starting evacuation of the mobile home park. Immediate threat to life. This is a lawful order to leave now. The area is lawfully closed to public access. The Immediate Evacuation Orders now extend north to Hwy 76.

Five zones have been added to the Evacuation Warning status.

Cal Fire is reporting as of 2:10 am that the Pala Fire is 30 acres with a slow rate of spread and 0% containment and a continued structure threat.

North County Fire is reporting the forward rate of spread has been stopped for the Pala Fire.

There was also a vegetation fire on Riverview that has been stopped.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

UPDATE: Immediate Evacuation Orders have been issued for two zones west of the I15 near Lilac Rd. Homes are in danger. NORTH OF West Lilac Road, SOUTH OF Mountain Vista Road, Sd Aqueduct Service Road (Private) EAST OF Leprechaun Lane, Mountain View Road, West Lilac Road WEST OF Avocado Highway

The Evacuation Center is located at Castle Creek Country Club, 8797 Castle Creek Dr., Escondido, CA 92026

______________________________________________________________________________________________

Two fires threaten homes near Pala Mesa and Lilac Rd.

Two separate fires were reported after midnight this morning, on Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025. The first one was between the I-15 southbound and Old 395 near Stewart Canyon. Several units were dispatched immediately. Another fire cropped up south of the Lilac Bridge, also between the I15 southbound freeway lanes and Old Hwy 395. Pala Mesa appears to be threatened, according to VIllage News photographer Brian Briggs. The Lilac Rd area fire is also threatening homes and there are evacuations being ordered immediately.

This is an early version story. More video and photos to follow.

Some residents driving by the area catch the fire on video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZajXd130do