DeMaio calls for immediate situation assessment for fire emergencies

SAN DIEGO – Assemblyman Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) sent a letter Jan. 14 to the Director of the San Diego County Office of Emergency Services (OES) asking for a situation assessment of water storage and fire hydrant systems within San Diego County. In the wake of the LA fires, allegations have been made that the lack of water in reservoirs and the hydrant system were a major reason the fires grew so quickly.

“After discovering that the Pacific Palisades Reservoir was bone dry and the fire hydrant systems had run out of water at the beginning of the LA fires, I am calling on San Diego County officials to conduct an immediate situation assessment of the county’s water storage and fire hydrant systems,” said DeMaio.

Carl DeMaio is a member of the California State Assembly representing District 75 which includes the communities of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Valley Center, Ramona, Poway, Scripps Ranch, Santee, Lakeside, Alpine, Julian, Borrego Springs, Pala, Jamul, Pine Valley, Pauma Valley, and Bonita.