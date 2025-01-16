Fire safety is a top priority

This has been a tragic week for Southern California as wildfires have devastated communities. Our hearts go out to those affected, and we are profoundly grateful for the bravery of our firefighters, including many from San Diego who have gone above and beyond to assist.

I’ve received many questions this week regarding San Diego County’s preparedness for a similar incident. I want to assure you that we have taken significant steps to ensure we are ready to protect our residents. Following the devastating fires of 2003 and 2007, we learned valuable lessons, and during my six years on the Board of Supervisors, I have made fire safety a top priority.

Here’s what we’ve done:

• Enhanced aerial firefighting: In 2022, we invested $16 million in a twin-engine firefighting helicopter, capable of flying at night, bringing cutting-edge technology to our fire response capabilities. We also acquired a helitanker, in partnership with SDG&E, to provide additional aerial firefighting support.

• Heli-hydrants: We've implemented Heli-Hydrants in unincorporated areas, significantly improving our aerial water access for faster response.

• Brush management: We've expanded our hazardous fuel reduction program with a $2.6 million investment, focusing on clearing hazardous vegetation to reduce fire risk.

• Pre-fire strategy and evacuation: We've initiated proactive strategies to ensure safe evacuation plans are in place before disasters strike.

• Roadside vegetation management: We've prioritized vegetation management along major evacuation corridors to ensure clear and safe escape routes during emergencies.

• Increased funding for fire protection: We've directed additional funding to the Valley Center and Deer Springs Fire Protection Districts, along with increased support for CalFire, ensuring more resources and personnel to protect our communities.

San Diego County is well prepared, and that starts with our unwavering commitment to proactive fire safety strategies. What we are witnessing in Los Angeles is a tragic result of reckless overregulation and failed policies playing out in real time – leaving families vulnerable and homes unprotected. While we can’t control the Santa Ana winds, we will do our best to keep San Diego safe.

Our focus remains on proactive measures, community safety, and equipping our first responders with the tools and resources they need to keep us safe.

Thank you for your continued support in keeping our county prepared and protected.

Prepare now for fire safety

With more Santa Ana Winds expected this week, it's vital to be prepared and have a plan in place. Now is the time to review your emergency plans, create an emergency supply kit, and stay informed. Here are several ways you and your family can prepare should a fire emergency arise:

1. Sign up for Alert San Diego: Alert San Diego is a countywide regional notification system that sends telephone notifications to residents and businesses within San Diego County impacted by, or in danger of being impacted by, an emergency or disaster. Sign up at Alert San Diego, https://www.alertsandiego.org/en-us/preparedness.html.

2. Download the San Diego Emergency App: Visit the Alert San Diego website and find guides to developing emergency plans for wildfires. The guide includes checklists and tips on assembling emergency supplies and belongings, planning escape routes, and packing emergency items.

Stay safe and proactive. Preparation today can make all the difference tomorrow.