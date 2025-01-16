Tools needed for fire victims

Large parts of the Los Angeles basin are on fire, and you can help with some vital donations now. The wildfires to the north of us have caused historic fire storms, driven by those Santa Ana winds, and it is not over yet.

Thousands of homes and lives have been lost, altered, and torn apart. These various fires have disrupted one of America’s iconic cities and your heartfelt help is needed now for all and new fires are erupting as I write. Donations from around the world are on their way for those in need.

I propose that our little hamlet donate lots of good shovels, rakes, brooms, sieve-boxes, and gloves now for the massive cleanup down the road and please no broken or junky tools.

Fallbrook Rentals on College Street in the center of town has agreed to be a central drop-off collection point, thanks to Rick the owner.

Fallbrook has suffered many times with big fires in the past and our Fallbrookians have rallied to help tremendously. This is not going to be a quick fix, but here is your opportunity to help. If you have no tools of your own, all these items are available at your local hardware store, Home Depot, and local farm stores.

Spread the word to your neighbors to also help. That’s why Fallbrook is The Friendly Village. Blessings and thanks,

Roger Boddaert

The Tree Man of Fallbrook

[email protected]