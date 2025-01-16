Cal OES and UC Berkeley announce new MyShake Tools for early earthquake notification

SACRAMENTO – Following two major earthquakes that shook California in December, the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) and UC Berkeley Seismology Lab announce that the first-in-the-nation statewide earthquake early warning phone app, known as “MyShake,” is now available for download at no cost for Chromebooks and MacOS.

“The technology that fuels the California Earthquake Early Warning System continues to make advances, giving communities critical seconds to drop, cover and hold on when shaking starts,” California Governor Gavin Newsom said. “I encourage Californians...