Guadalupe and Carroll reach league finals, Trujillo fourth

The Fallbrook High School tandem of senior Natalie Guadalupe and sophomore Emily Carroll reached the finals of the 2024 Valley League girls tennis tournament.

The tournament took place Oct. 21-23 at San Pasqual High School. Fallbrook sophomore Ashlyn Trujillo placed fourth in the singles competition.

“It went almost perfectly to script,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway. “There weren’t really any surprises.”

The league coaches had seeded the singles players and doubles teams. Each school was allowed up to four singles players and four doubles tandems. The six schools entered a total of 21 sin...