Legionnaires lead in girls basketball opener before 44-30 loss

Joe Naiman, Village News Reporter | Last updated Jan 18, 2025 4:28am0
Bonsall High School lost the Legionnaires’ first girls basketball game of the 2024-25 season, but the 30 points Bonsall scored were the most since girls basketball was reinstated in 2023 and the 14-point margin was the closest game the Legionnaires have had since resuming the program after a four-year lapse.

“I feel they performed excellently. We only had about two practices prior to that game,” said Bonsall coach Jessica Kaller.

Bonsall had girls basketball in the 2018-19 season but not during any of the next four seasons. Kaller took over the program for the 2023‑24 season and had nine playe...

 

