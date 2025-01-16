Legionnaires win six girls volleyball matches, third in league

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Sauileone on Pioneer League first team, Winebrenner on second team
The 2023 Bonsall High School girls volleyball team had an overall season record of 2-16 including a forfeit win which was the only Sierra League victory in the Legionnaires’ 1-7 league mark. Bonsall was in the Pioneer League for 2024, and the Legionnaires were 6-4 in league competition which was worth third place in the standings. All of those wins were on the court, and Bonsall was 6‑13 overall.
“It takes a few years to build a program, and I feel like this was an improvement from last year,” said Bonsall coach Jessica Kaller.
The 2023 season was the first for Kaller as Bonsall’s coach. The L...
