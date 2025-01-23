FCAT talk to be on local sustainable energy

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Climate Action Team will present a talk by Xiomalys Crespo, Senior Community Engagement Manager at San Diego Community Power. She will speak about sustainable energy programs that SDCP has been providing to unincorporated San Diego County on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 6:30 p.m. on Zoom.

Crespo has a master's degree in public policy, business, government and regulation from the University of California San Diego School of Global Policy and Strategy.

SDCP is a locally run not-for-profit public agency known as a Community Choice Aggregator, or CCA. SDCP purchases clean energy on behalf of their customers. SDG&E then delivers that energy through their existing powerlines and continues to provide services such as meter readings and billing.

SDCP and other CCAs introduce competition into the marketplace, reinvest revenues in the communities they serve, empower their customers to make choices about their electricity provider and power the region with clean, reliable energy.

Community Power's Solar Battery Savings Program intends to re-open program enrollment in 2025. It's a customer-focused program designed to support single-family homeowners in their service territory who are ready to invest in clean energy and support the grid by installing solar and battery storage on their homes or complement an existing solar system with a new battery storage system.

The program provides two financial incentives for participating customers: an upfront incentive (in the form of a rebate) to minimize the initial cost of the battery system and a performance incentive for a daily dispatch of the battery to maximize benefits for the customer and the grid.

FCAT presents monthly (except December) presentations about climate change and mitigation, usually on the last Tuesday of the month on Zoom. To receive the Zoom link, sign up for the group's eblast at https://fallbrookclimateactionteam.org/.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Climate Action Team.