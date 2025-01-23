Free books to advance children's literacy

FALLBROOK – The Bottom Shelf bookstore, operated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library, sponsors its Advancing Children's Literacy program with a goal of getting books into the hands of children in the Fallbrook community at no cost.

After the recent closure of the library and bookstore, the very successful and popular program will begin its second year on Monday, Feb. 3, with one free book per child (up to 12 years old), per day. Children must be accompanied by an adult relative or guardian.

In 2025, the program will offer a selection of new books, which will be stamped with "ACL 2025." The book selection committee has acquired many diverse titles for each age group, and has attempted not to duplicate titles.

The bookstore will continue to sell donated children's books (at very reasonable prices) but donated books are not included in the free ACL book program. If all the new books are taken this year, gently used books on the shelves will again be available for the one free book a day program.

The intent is to keep the ACL program going into the future, and possibly to acquire another lot of new books next year. The Bottom Shelf is located at 124 S. Mission Road and is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For questions, call 760-451-9606.

Submitted by Friends of the Fallbrook Library.