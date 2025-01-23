FUESD schools earn Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll recognition for 2024

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Union Elementary School District is proud to announce that several of its schools have been recognized on the prestigious Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll for their exceptional academic performance during the 2024 school year.

This annual recognition highlights schools that exemplify academic excellence and leadership, achieving either Exemplary Academic Proficiency or Exemplary Academic Growth based on rigorous state and national standards.

About the Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll

The Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll is awarded to schools that achieve and maintain Lighthouse School Certification and demonstrate outstanding academic performance. Recognition is determined through an independent analysis conducted by Schooldigger.com, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing families with reliable and accessible data on school performance.

To qualify, schools must meet one or both of the following criteria:

• Exemplary Academic Proficiency: Scoring in the top 15% of schools statewide based on state test data.

• Exemplary Academic Growth: Ranking in the top 50% of schools statewide while demonstrating a 5% or greater improvement in rankings compared to the previous year.

The Honor Roll recognizes schools at the elementary, middle, and high school levels, encouraging sustained excellence across all grades.

FUESD 2024 Honorees

FUESD schools recognized for their achievements include:

· Both Proficiency and Growth: San Onofre School

· Exemplary Academic Growth: La Paloma School, Live Oak Elementary, Maie Ellis Elementary

· Exemplary Academic Proficiency: Mary Fay Pendleton School

Driving academic excellence in FUESD

The schools honored this year have set a high standard for academic achievement, serving as role models within the Leader in Me community. Their recognition reflects the district's dedication to fostering a culture of leadership, innovation, and academic success. By maintaining a focus on both growth and proficiency, these schools exemplify the district's commitment to empowering students and preparing them for future success.

The Leader in Me Lighthouse Academic Honor Roll provides an aspirational goal for schools across the district and beyond, reinforcing the importance of consistent effort, collaboration, and leadership in achieving academic excellence.

Submitted by Fallbrook Union Elementary School District.