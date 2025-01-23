How to protect your home from wildfires

Broadpoint Properties

As wildfires continue to pose a threat in California, our thoughts go out to the victims of the recent Los Angeles Wildfire. These events are a sobering reminder of how vital it is to prepare our homes and families for such emergencies.

Fire has always been a part of California’s natural landscape, but as more homes are built in fire-prone areas, preparation is more important than ever. Surprisingly, most homes aren’t destroyed by direct flames but by embers that land on roofs, enter vents, or ignite combustible materials around the property.

With some proactive measures,...