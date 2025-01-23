Inspiration comes from Fallbrook students

The January 2025 Fallbrook Student of the Month breakfast welcomed a new year with a reminder of the importance of service, humility, and personal growth. Deacon Ted Rotunda of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish opened the event with a heartfelt prayer, including a moment of reflection for those affected by the recent Los Angeles fires.

Lauren Gardner, the event's host, then set the tone with an invitation to all present. "Instead of resolutions, let's come back to this: Be a better person than you were the year before." This theme resonated as the morning unfolded, highlighting the accompl...