Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Inspiration comes from Fallbrook students

Savannah Ray Reynolds, Village News Multimedia Intern | Last updated Jan 23, 2025 12:34pm0
Share
count

Fallbrook's January 2025 Student of The Month award winners are, from left, Cynthia Mills, Amy Sanchez, Anthony Weishaar and Luis Bautista). Village News/Savannah Ray Reynolds photo

The January 2025 Fallbrook Student of the Month breakfast welcomed a new year with a reminder of the importance of service, humility, and personal growth. Deacon Ted Rotunda of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish opened the event with a heartfelt prayer, including a moment of reflection for those affected by the recent Los Angeles fires.

Lauren Gardner, the event's host, then set the tone with an invitation to all present. "Instead of resolutions, let's come back to this: Be a better person than you were the year before." This theme resonated as the morning unfolded, highlighting the accompl...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/23/2025 14:42