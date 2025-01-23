Kuhn named to Kettering University's fall 2024 dean's list

FLINT, Mich. – Matthew Kuhn of Fallbrook was named to Kettering University's Fall 2024 Dean's List.

Kuhn is majoring in Mechanical Engineering.

The dean's list recognizes overall academic performance based on the student's term grade point average. To be eligible for the dean's list, students must satisfy the following requirements: be a degree-seeking student with a minimum term grade point average of 3.5, no grades below B, and a minimum of 16 earned credits for the term.

"Being named to the Dean's List is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our students," Kettering University Pr...