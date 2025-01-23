LAFCO approves updated MSR, sphere of influence for Morro Hills and Oceanside

San Diego County’s Local Agency Formation Commission has approved an update of the municipal service review and sphere of influence study for the Morro Hills Community Services District and Oceanside.

The LAFCO board voted 8-0 Nov. 4 to approve the municipal service review. A sphere of influence update was approved on an 8‑0 vote Dec. 2, and that action also established a special study area for land which might be annexed to the Morro Hills CSD.

(The sphere of influence update for the area was deferred from the Nov. 4 meeting due to an issue regarding whether an unincorporated area in the curr...