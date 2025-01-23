Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Monserate Christian Academy launches 'World Geography & Cartography Quest'

Empowering young explorers to map the world and beyond

Spark students, 4-6 year olds, show off their creative skills by creating Statue of Liberty props so they are ready to shine for their exhibition.

FALLBROOK – Monserate Christian Academy is thrilled to announce its latest hands-on learning experience: the "World Geography & Cartography Quest," a journey designed to spark curiosity, inspire creativity, and deepen learners' understanding of the world.

This immersive quest combines geography, history, and art with real-world applications of cartography and critical thinking.

From tracing the Silk Road to plotting trade routes on modern maps, learners will step into the shoes of explorers, cartographers, and global citizens. The quest challenges students to master map-making techniques, deco...

 

