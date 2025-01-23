Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Parks fees to increase slightly next month

County News Center, County of San Diego Communications Office | Last updated Jan 23, 2025 10:55am0
Share

Some user fees at County Parks will increase slightly for camping, parking, fishing permits, boating rentals, and sport facilities starting Feb. 18. It’s been a decade since fees were raised at County Parks.

The increase helps Parks keep pace with rising costs while continuing to deliver best-in-nation outdoor and recreation spaces at a good value when compared to similar park systems. This applies to both Live Oak Park and the Fallbrook Community Center.

Most of the fee increases are a few dollars. For example, Day Use Parking will increase from $3 per day to $5 per day and an RV partial hook...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/23/2025 14:34