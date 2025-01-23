Parks fees to increase slightly next month

Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma
Some user fees at County Parks will increase slightly for camping, parking, fishing permits, boating rentals, and sport facilities starting Feb. 18. It’s been a decade since fees were raised at County Parks.
The increase helps Parks keep pace with rising costs while continuing to deliver best-in-nation outdoor and recreation spaces at a good value when compared to similar park systems. This applies to both Live Oak Park and the Fallbrook Community Center.
Most of the fee increases are a few dollars. For example, Day Use Parking will increase from $3 per day to $5 per day and an RV partial hook...
