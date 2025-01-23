Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SNHU announces fall 2024 president's List

Last updated Jan 23, 2025 11:48am0
Share

MANCHESTER, NH – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2024 President's List, Jenna Stubblefield and Donovan Taylor of Fallbrook.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Submitted by Southern New Hampshire University....

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/23/2025 14:45