SNHU announces fall 2024 president's List

MANCHESTER, NH – It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2024 President's List, Jenna Stubblefield and Donovan Taylor of Fallbrook.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Submitted by Southern New Hampshire University....