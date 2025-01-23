Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

TruWitness launches video series

Last updated Jan 23, 2025
In one TruWitness video, a veteran named Mike tells how PTSD, drugs, and alcohol once controlled his life. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – TruWitness, an online video ministry, is excited to announce the launch of its series of compelling testimony videos. These authentic stories showcase individuals who have experienced profound change through God's love and compassion.

Founded by Fallbrook residents Michael and Susan Faelin, along with their family, TruWitness aims to reach those who have drifted from their faith by sharing real-life testimonies of redemption and hope. The ministry posts these stories on their YouTube TruWitness channel to reach people nationwide and they also provide these videos free of charge to...

 

