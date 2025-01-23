TruWitness launches video series

FALLBROOK – TruWitness, an online video ministry, is excited to announce the launch of its series of compelling testimony videos. These authentic stories showcase individuals who have experienced profound change through God's love and compassion.

Founded by Fallbrook residents Michael and Susan Faelin, along with their family, TruWitness aims to reach those who have drifted from their faith by sharing real-life testimonies of redemption and hope. The ministry posts these stories on their YouTube TruWitness channel to reach people nationwide and they also provide these videos free of charge to...