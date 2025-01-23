Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Western Spirit Day kicks off 2025 at FSA with special guest Pegasus the Pony

Village News/FUESD photos count

Early morning FSA students are welcomed back to school by Pegasus the Pony.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook STEM Academy (FSA) students kicked off the new year in style on Monday, Jan. 6, by celebrating Western Spirit Day. The event featured a very special guest: Pegasus the Pony, who brought joy, laughter, and plenty of Western-themed fun to campus.

Students and staff donned cowboy hats, boots, and bandanas as they welcomed the start of an exciting new semester.

Pegasus the Pony's visit was the highlight of the day, creating unforgettable moments as students lined up for photos and shared smiles. The event set a cheerful and positive tone, energizing everyone for the year ahea...

 

