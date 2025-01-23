Check out County Library's Top Ten lists for 2024

As 2025 gets underway, catch up on your reading by seeing what was big on checkout lists for San Diegans in 2024. The San Diego County Library released its top ten lists for books, downloadable audio books, movies and more.

The library grows in popularity every year. Last year, there were 11,610,909 checkouts, a 9% increase from 2023. And for the first time, physical and digital checkouts are split nearly 50/50.

Library cards are free and you can get one by visiting one of the library’s 33 branch locations or applying for a digital card online.

Adult Books (e-book and physical book checkouts c...