Free concert to feature American Ukrainian pianist

FALLBROOK – Friends of the Fallbrook Library will sponsor a free Freaney and Friends concert on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the library. The concert will feature the return of American Ukrainian pianist Dimitry Kirichenko. His program will contain classic works by Mozart, Chopin, Schubert and Beethoven.

The Waldstein Sonata by Beethoven is a tour de force, not to be missed. Kirichenko began his musical education under the Soviet System, which selected only the most talented students for artistic study. At age 6, he was accepted to the famous Odessa Stolyarsky School of Music. After studying there for 11 years, he graduated with honors in learning performance, solfege, music literature, and singing.

His determination and brilliant artistic ability earned him acceptance into the Moscow State Conservatory. For his graduate studies, Kirichenko returned home, attending the Odessa State Conservatory where he graduated with a doctorate equivalent degree in three categories: Soloist, Orchestra Leader, and Teacher of Piano. For 15 years, Kirichenko taught as a tenure creative director and vice president of the Music School for Children in Odessa, Ukraine.

Currently, he runs the Kirichenko School of Music, offering private instruction for children, music majors, and adults. A little-known fact is that he taught the late NBA great Bill Walton for 15 years. Walton was a hard-working student who started piano lessons at age 50, and in a few years could play Mozart Sonatas!

Kirichenko has performed in the U.S. and in Eastern and Western European cities. His California concerts have been held at UCSD; the Scripps Research Institute in La Jolla; the Lyceum Theater in San Diego; the Poway Center for the Performing Arts; and Palomar Art Center.

After his performance in France, music critic Claude Taelman described Kirichenko as displaying "warm sensitivity heightened by his delicate touch and great technical mastery." He has released a series of CDs, all of which encompass musical history's favorite composers and their most loved sonatas, preludes, and waltzes.

He continues to perform for San Diego music lovers, with programs featuring works by legendary Baroque, Classical, Romantic, and Contemporary composers. Come early or stay afterwards to enjoy the new watercolor and sculpture exhibits at the library. The library is located at 124 S. Mission Road.

Submitted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library.