Queen Nation performs at Pala Casino

The Queen tribute band Queen Nation performed the first concert at Pala Casino during 2025.

"What an honor. What a pleasure," said Parker Combs, the Queen Nation bassist who portrays John Deacon.

Queen Nation also consists of vocalist and keyboard player Greg Finsley as Freddie Mercury, guitarist Mike McManus in the role of Brian May, and drummer Pete Burke providing the Roger Taylor portion of the music.

Queen Nation was formed in 2004. Combs, McManus, and Burke are original members. Finsley replaced original Freddie Mercury performer Joe Retta in 2007 after Retta joined Sweet.

The Jan. 10 concert was at Pala's Events Center. Concerts at Pala Casino are also held at the outdoor Palomar Starlight Theater, and bands also play on the Center Bar stage. A 2017 renovation replaced the 10,000 square foot Infinity nightclub with additional gaming facilities and a signature bar; Infinity opened in 2011 and had been the Grand Cabaret before being enclosed and upgraded. Pala Casino opened on April 3, 2001.

Queen Nation first played at Pala Casino in 2006. "It's wonderful. We've been going there for a number of years," Combs said. "It's just a great venue."

In 2015, Pala Casino's renovation project included converting the Palomar Starlight Theater from a temporary stage into a permanent stage, and on May 23 of that year Queen Nation became the first band to perform at the new facility. "We've had a number of firsts, and that was one of them," Combs said.

The May 2015 concert also included the Led Zeppelin tribute band Zeppelin USA. Queen Nation was on stage for 69 minutes and performed 18 songs.

Since Queen Nation was the only band in the January 2025 concert, more Queen songs could be performed. The concert lasted 96 minutes and included 22 songs.

"We do need to play all the hits," Combs said.

In the United States, "Bohemian Rhapsody" was the first Queen song to peak among the top 10 on the charts although a year earlier "Killer Queen" peaked at #2 in the United Kingdom.

Other top 10 songs such as "You're My Best Friend," "Somebody To Love," "We Will Rock You," "We Are the Champions," "Don't Stop Me Now," "Crazy Little Thing Called Love," "Another One Bites the Dust," "Under Pressure," and "Radio Gaga" are also routine at Queen Nation concerts.

The band also utilizes some flexibility at different shows. "We do try to switch it around," Combs said. "We're not satisfied with just doing that over and over again."

The first Pala Casino concert of 2025 opened with the 1977 song "Tie Your Mother Down." Queen Nation also opened with that song during the first concert on the permanent outdoor stage. Combs noted that Queen Nation usually begins concerts with "Tie Your Mother Down." Queen Nation concluded their May 2015 concert with "We Are the Champions" and ended their January 2025 performance with "Radio Gaga."

During the Jan. 10 concert Combs noted that this year is the 50th anniversary of "Bohemian Rhapsody," which was the 19th song of the night. "We think it's one of the greatest rock and roll songs ever," he said.

To many, one of the attractions of Queen was their versatility. "Bohemian Rhapsody" could be considered classical leaning; "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" emulates doo-wop; "Another One Bites the Dust" has rap elements; "We Will Rock You" can be described as punk; "Killer Queen" is hard rock, and the Jan. 10 songs included "39" which sounds like an Irish folk tune.

"That is one of the challenges about Queen," Combs said. "You've got to be versed in a lot of different genres of music."

Combs had been in both country and rock bands prior to joining Queen Nation. In his childhood, he was in the school orchestra and mastered classical songs.

Queen released "We Are the Champions" in October 1977, when Combs was in third grade. After hearing that song, he became a Queen fan.

"We all were Queen fans growing up," Combs said. "It's instilled in us and we've always appreciated it."

Combs was raised in the Chicago northern suburb of Deerfield. He began playing bass guitar when he was 12.

Retta formed Queen Nation and asked Combs to join the band. "When we started doing this 20 years ago I wasn't really into tribute bands," he said.

Combs is now 56. He was 35 when Queen Nation was formed. His daughter who is now 22 was one year old at the time, and Combs was planning to give up music.

"I thought it was the end, but it's just the beginning," Combs said. "It really has changed my life."