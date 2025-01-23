6 Lawsuits target fluoride overexposure, marketing of children's toothpaste

Parents filed multiple lawsuits on Jan. 13 against toothpaste companies alleging that fluoride in their children’s dental products poses dangerous health risks.

Michael Connett, lead attorney with law firm Siri and Glimstad, is representing parents on six class action complaints.

Two of the complaints are against Colgate-Palmolive Company over its toothpaste “aggressively marketed to children” and another is against Hello Products for its candy- and fruit-flavored fluoride mouthwashes conveying the impression that they’re safe for children while being highly toxic if swallowed.

The other four...