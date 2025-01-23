Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

All CalFresh recipients can purchase hot, prepared food through Feb. 8 due to California wildfires

Cassie N. Saunders, County of San Diego Communications Office | Last updated Jan 23, 2025 11:20am0
All San Diego County CalFresh recipients can use their Electronic Benefit Transfer Card to purchase hot and prepared food for a limited time due to the Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for the California wildfires.  Village News/Courtesy photo

With a few exceptions, CalFresh EBT cards usually can only be used to purchase shelf-stable foods. Through Feb. 8, all CalFresh recipients can purchase hot and prepared food at any authorized EBT retailer.

The temporary change was approved by the Food and Nutrition Service for San Diego County which is part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The agency allows the modifi...

 

