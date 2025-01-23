Redefining aging: Why increasing healthspan is 2025's top trend

Local physical therapists say longevity starts with movement

SAN BERNADINO – Looking younger and living longer is not enough anymore; people want to increase their healthspan – the period of life spent in good health, free from chronic disease and disability. In fact, over half of Americans say they want to live to be 100 or older!

While anti-aging trends are taking over social media and have grown into a $50 billion market, they often don’t touch on physical health. Physical therapists at All Star Physical Therapy are shifting their focus to longevity to help people extend their healthspan.

“The secret to aging well isn’t in buying creams and using Bot...