San Diego Humane Society joins Greater Good Charities to support overwhelmed shelters in greater LA area

Emergency flight transports shelter pets from San Diego to Bay Area and Pacific Northwest to find new homes

SAN DIEGO – In response to the Greater Los Angeles Wildfires, Greater Good Charities, a global nonprofit, transported 48 adoptable pets from San Diego Humane Society and other shelters to find new homes in the Pacific Northwest and support overwhelmed shelters in the Greater Los Angeles area Jan. 17.

The San Diego Humane Society sent 31 dogs and cats on the flight. This emergency flight is part of the global nonprofit’s efforts to support communities devastated by the wildfires.

"Within hours of the outbreak of the fires, Greater Good Charities was already mobilizing our response," said Liz Ba...