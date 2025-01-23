Silvergate Fallbrook welcomes new marketing director to help families navigate senior living decisions

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook announces the appointment of Marketing Director Maurene Cullins – a senior living career veteran who joins the retirement community's award-winning team of tenured professionals with more than a decade of experience as a trusted advisor in the industry.

As a sales, marketing, and administrative veteran, she brings a proven track record of connecting Southern California seniors with exceptional retirement living options.

Cullins excels at helping seniors and their families navigate the often-challenging process of finding the "right fit" senior living community and making plans for long-range care solutions.

With experience as a Community Relations Director and Director of Sales, she has developed a reputation as a trusted resource for seniors by listening empathetically and offering authentic guidance. Her deep understanding of the emotional and practical aspects of step-down living makes her an invaluable source of information for seniors seeking to maximize their retirement living experience.

Cullins advises seniors to consider senior living sooner rather than later

"Waiting too long to explore senior living options can cause seniors to miss out on the care and comfort they need as they age," said Cullins, who was inspired to work in senior living after her father needed more support and care than her family could provide following an Alzheimer's diagnosis.

"By moving earlier, seniors can enjoy an active lifestyle while still active and healthy, with a supportive community and care team in place if ever it's needed in the future," Cullins added, emphasizing how early planning reduces stress for families facing sudden health changes.

Top questions seniors ask when researching retirement communities

Q: I don't need to visit yet. I'm just not ready for a place like this. Can I just get pricing?

A: Cullins: "While we're happy to provide a general idea of how our all-inclusive and a la carte care pricing works, an in-person visit to the community is an invaluable part of the exploration process for seniors. Touring our campus allows them and their families to see firsthand the vibrant, independent lifestyle Silvergate offers. Many people find that their perception of senior living changes once they experience our community in person."

Q: Won't my mom disown me if I 'put her in an old folks home?'

A: Cullins: "Moving into Silvergate is about enhancing your mom's life – not "putting" her anywhere. In an active senior living community, she'll have the freedom to enjoy her day on her own terms, with added safety, comfort, and opportunities to connect with neighbors and peers."

Q: How will I know when I find the right place?

A: Cullins: "Trust your instincts and look for a community where you feel welcomed, supported, and understood. At Silvergate, families are encouraged to ask questions, meet with residents, and tour our beautiful campus to discover all the reasons why we are often the perfect fit."

Q: What does 'age in place' mean?

A: Cullins: "It means you can remain in the same community as your needs change. Silvergate offers independent living, assisted living, and memory care –all on one campus – so you don't have to move again later if you care needs change or increase."

Q: How can I afford Silvergate?

A: Maurene: "If you own your home, you're well positioned to be able to afford senior living. In fact, when you add up the costs of maintaining a home, paying for utilities, and covering meals, entertainment, and transportation, a community like Silvergate can be more affordable than you think. Let's explore options that work for your budget."

"We're thrilled to welcome a Marketing Director to our team who truly understands the emotional journey families experience when searching for the perfect senior living community for their loved one," said Janae Orona, Executive Director at Silvergate Fallbrook.

"Her empathy and expertise will help counsel families through this important decision with care and confidence, ensuring they feel supported every step of the way. She works tirelessly to address an individual family's circumstances, provide clarity as they narrow their choices and offer solutions to complex care needs," added Orona.

Silvergate Fallbrook offers the ideal balance of size, high-end amenities, spacious apartment homes, fine dining, and vibrant social activities in a comfortable and navigable setting. Known for its award-winning care, the tenured staff fosters personal connections with residents, tailoring support to their unique preferences and wellness needs. A dynamic calendar of professionally curated events and activities ensures residents stay engaged, entertained, and connected every day.

Join local seniors for an exclusive event:

Seniors and their families are invited to join other local seniors at an exclusive Resident Panel event being held on Tuesday, Feb. 11, from 2:30-4 p.m. Come ask questions of seniors who are one step ahead in the decision-making process. Hear directly from residents about the retirement community lifestyle at Silvergate Fallbrook and why they love calling it home.

Seating is limited, so RSVP today by calling Belen Garcia at 760-728-8880. For more information about the community or to book a private tour, contact Maurene Cullins at 760-728-8880 or visit http://www.SilvergateRR.com/FB.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.