Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Temecula Valley Hospital achieves regional first in robotic lung cancer treatment

Last updated Jan 23, 2025 11:19am0
Share
count

Patient and veteran Kipp Petry is seen with service dog Maggie during filming at TVH. Village News/Courtesy photo

TEMECULA – Southwest Healthcare Temecula Valley Hospital has become the first facility in Southwest Riverside County to successfully diagnose and treat stage 1 lung cancer using a groundbreaking combination of Ion® and da Vinci® robotic technologies.

The milestone case involved patient Kipp Petry, whose early-stage lung cancer was detected through a coordinated effort between primary care physician Dr. Curtiss Combs, pulmonologist Dr. David Lee using the Ion robotic bronchoscopy system, and thoracic surgeon Dr. Samer Kanaan performing the da Vinci robotic surgical resection.

"That Ion...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/23/2025 14:17