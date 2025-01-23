Tips to keep your pets safe in disasters

San Diego County Animal Services reminds residents to be prepared to evacuate with their pets or livestock in the event of a disaster such as the Pacific Palisades wildfire in Los Angeles.

During Santa Ana wind conditions fire danger increases. And County Animal Services have been preparing by outfitting animal control officers who work in the field with protective fire gear.

Earlier this year, the department offered comprehensive training to a group of dedicated volunteers and participated in emergency response and preparedness fairs to offer guidance and resources for pet disaster preparedne...