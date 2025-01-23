Youngren Construction awarded 'Builder of Distinction' honor

FALLBROOK – At the latest Homes For Our Troops conference in Boston, Youngren Construction was honored with the title "Builder of Distinction" for its continued work with Homes For Our Troops.

This title affords HFOT an opportunity to recognize the achievements and contributions of their top tier builders and to reinforce each builder's already strong commitment to the organization and mission.

Youngren Construction has been building and serving with Homes For Our Troops since 2010. That's nearly 14 years of collaboration and 39 homes completed.

Out of the 39 HFOT homes built by Youngren Const...