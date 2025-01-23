Applicants needed for Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board

The county’s Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board is taking applications to fill an opening on its board.

CLERB was established in 1990 to investigate citizen complaints against San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies and probation officers.

The vacancy is for the at-large seat which is open to any eligible resident in the county.

The 11 members of CLERB include two from each of the five supervisorial districts and one seat chosen at large from any of the districts. The County Board of Supervisors appoints CLERB members for staggered three-year terms beginning on July 1 and ending on June 30.

