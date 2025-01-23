Big rig accident closes lanes on I-15 near Temecula

A major traffic collision involving a big rig caused significant delays and lane closures on southbound Interstate 15 near Highway 79 on Monday morning, Jan 27, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The incident began at 6:35 a.m. when the rear axle of a semi truck's trailer detached, sending the wheels into the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes. The detached axle caused the trailer's rear wheels to scatter across the roadway, blocking traffic and creating hazardous conditions. The trailer, which was carrying a load of approximately 80,000 pounds of bottled water, spilled part of its cargo onto the freeway, further complicating the situation.

Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene, and CHP issued a SigAlert at 6:59 a.m., closing the No. 2 and No. 3 lanes for what was initially estimated to be a two-hour cleanup. Towing company Brothers Towing was called to assist but faced delays due to heavy traffic, pushing their arrival to nearly 7:50 a.m.

By 8:14 a.m., one lane had reopened, but the majority of the cleanup was still underway as crews worked to remove the detached axle, scattered wheels, and spilled cargo. At 9:07 a.m., CHP extended the SigAlert, estimating another two hours would be needed to fully clear the roadway.

The cleanup required the use of heavy-duty equipment to lift and remove the semi-truck’s damaged trailer and spilled load. By 12:33 p.m., all lanes were reopened, and the SigAlert was officially canceled.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and the cause of the axle detachment is under investigation. Motorists experienced hours of significant delays and are urged to drive cautiously in the area as residual traffic clears.