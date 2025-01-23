BUSD announces advisory committee

A collaborative effort to address facility planning and community needs

BONSALL – The Bonsall Unified School District announces the formation of an advisory committee to develop a comprehensive plan for facility upgrades, maintenance, and potential school site configurations and school attendance boundaries that best serve students and the broader community.

This step follows the district’s commitment to transparency and collaboration –particularly significant in light of three consecutive bond measures that did not pass.

“The Bonsall Unified School District remains deeply committed to working hand-in-hand with our community to overcome challenges and shape the fu...