Community emergency preparedness meeting highlights fire safety and evacuation readiness

Residents gathered Thursday evening, Jan. 16 at FPUD to learn crucial strategies for disaster preparedness at a community meeting organized by North County Community Emergency Response Team (NCCERT) and North County Fire Protection District.

Attendees heard from a panel of experts, including Heather Mitchell of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, Tom Harrington of North County Fire, and Mike Crain, a senior CERT trainer with decades of experience in emergency response.

Mitchell, a crime prevention specialist, emphasized the importance of preparedness and coordination among residents. "Getting connected through tools like Alert San Diego and the Genasys Protect app is critical for timely evacuations and situational awareness," said Mitchell.

Tom Harrington, recently promoted to battalion chief, detailed wildfire behavior and evacuation procedures. "The fire's path depends on topography, wind, and vegetation," Harrington explained. "Early evacuation is vital. Don't wait for formal notifications if you feel threatened by smoke or fire."

Harrington unveiled the Genasys Protect phone app, a new public-facing tool that allows users to monitor evacuated neighborhood statuses in real time. Residents can register multiple addresses to receive alerts for loved ones and properties.

"This app bridges the gap between emergency responders and the community," Harrington said. "It's especially useful in areas like Fallbrook, where narrow roads and limited access points can complicate evacuations."

The high-low siren, a distinctive European-style sound, was also highlighted as an essential alert system to signal immediate evacuations. Mitchell added, "When you hear the high-low, it's time to go. This system is designed to reach neighborhoods quickly, even when other communication methods are jammed."

Crain provided an overview of CERT's mission, describing the history and evolution of the program. "CERT empowers citizens to act as a team in emergencies," he said. "It's about neighbors helping neighbors when professional resources are overwhelmed."

When asked in a follow up conversation, Crain also mentioned, "In 2005 when NCFPD introduced CERT to the public, I joined the first class. The basic skills taught in the CERT curriculum are simple and important for everyone to know. We want everyone (age appropriately) to learn these basic skills. 'Don't be scared, be prepared' is the mantra.

"I was compelled to start the 501c3 North County Community Emergency Response Team immediately thereafter. When I teach these classes, I tell the students how I want them to be safe, to stay within their training, how wonderful it is to help those in need and what it means to protect everyone from second injury," Crain continued.

"The benefit in preparedness could be simple and extremely helpful for yourself, your family, neighbors, co-workers and others. You simply might be able to give someone advice as to what you have learned from your experience and convince them to be trained so that they become prepared and can help themselves and others. The benefit can also be lifesaving, which is life altering for the better. It has given me an appreciation for life on a whole different level in so many areas," Crain concluded.

The meeting also focused on fire safety measures around homes. Harrington outlined steps for creating defensible space, such as clearing vegetation and removing flammable materials near structures. More resources and tips for prevention can be found at http://www.readyforwildfire.org.

Ken Barry, representing the Fallbrook Fire Safe Council, encouraged residents to participate in chipping events to reduce fire hazards. "Our next event is Feb. 22 at Fire Station 4," Barry said. "Bring your cut vegetation, and we'll turn it into mulch."

Mitchell emphasized the importance of community collaboration. "Programs like Neighborhood Watch can be tailored to evacuation zones, fostering better communication and support among residents," she said.

When asked, Mitchell mentioned, "Disaster preparedness is everyone's responsibility. It is essential to have a personal preparedness plan in place and to practice it regularly. If you care for a loved one, ensure that they have their own plan as well, so everyone can be ready in the event of an emergency. Staying connected and informed is key – be sure to communicate with your neighbors and stay updated on local resources."

During the Q&A session, residents asked about evacuation routes, large animal evacuation plans, water storage and availability, and programs for elderly or low-income residents unable to manage brush clearance.

When asked about water levels in local reservoirs and expressing concern regarding leadership and communication seen in the current LA fires, Harrington explained that local reservoirs have been maintained to stay at 75% as a precautionary measure, and sprinklers are triggered to fill them to 100% when necessary.

Harrington went into a great deal of explanation highlighting how extensively the local agencies of Fallbrook, Bonsall, Rainbow and De Luz i.e. FPUD, Rainbow Water, SDG&E, the Sheriff's Station, North County Fire and the Fallbrook Regional Health District have worked collaboratively to form synergistic systems.

"For large animals, it's important to have a plan and coordinate with your immediate neighbors," Harrington advised. Mitchell added that while volunteer programs have been scaled back due to liability issues, community groups can organize localized efforts to assist vulnerable neighbors.

The new community gate on Sandia Creek Road also raised some concern that Harrington was able to address. He assured the community that proper protocol is in place to work alongside the HOA of De Luz, but if this communication is not possible, then the Fire Department has ability to open the gate to ensure the community's safety,

Each section of the community has an assigned evacuation route along with an assigned temporary evacuation site.

A copy of the evacuation routes and helpful tips for making an evacuation plan, creating a "Go Kit" and preparing your home can be found at http://www.fallbrookfiresafecouncil.org.

The North County CERT will continue hosting monthly meetings, each addressing a unique aspect of emergency preparedness.

To request materials or sign up for CERT training, contact Crain at 760-803-6550. Residents are also encouraged to download the Genasys Protect app and register for Alert San Diego to stay informed during emergencies.