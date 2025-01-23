FPUD, Rainbow Water, and North County Fire remain ready for wildfire emergencies

FALLBROOK – With another round of Santa Ana winds whipping through the region, local water and fire districts continue to work closely together in case of an emergency.

Fallbrook Public Utility District, Rainbow Municipal Water District, and North County Fire Protection District service areas remain at elevated risk for wildfires. In response, they are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of the North San Diego County communities they serve.

Together, these agencies have developed comprehensive emergency preventive measures to ensure swift response to wildfire emergencies. This inclu...