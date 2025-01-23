FUESD settles lawsuit with former employee for $375,000

FALLBROOK – Advocates for Faith & Freedom secured a $375,000 settlement for Shawna Velasco, a former employee of the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District, following a lawsuit alleging discrimination and retaliation tied to COVID-19 workplace policies.

In a press release to Village News, Advocates for Faith & Freedom stated, "Former employee Shawna Velasco faced discrimination and retaliation under the guise of COVID-19 workplace policies. To settle the lawsuit, FUESD agreed to pay $375,000 in damages and attorneys' fees. This settlement marks a significant win for individual liberty and accountability in the public education system."

The lawsuit, filed in August 2023, claimed FUESD discriminated against Velasco for her religious exemption from the district's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. According to Advocates, Velasco was required to wear a mask at all times, unlike her co-workers, and was later denied reasonable accommodations after sustaining a severe facial injury that prevented her from complying with the masking requirement. Despite providing multiple medical notes, Velasco was placed on unpaid leave and eventually terminated.

"Freedom is worth defending. No one should be forced to compromise their sincerely held beliefs or be discriminated against for exercising their rights," Velasco said in the release. "I am deeply grateful to Advocates for Faith & Freedom for standing with me through this journey – their unwavering strength, compassion, and expertise made this victory possible. This win is not just for me; it is for every individual who values liberty and chooses faith and conviction over fear when our freedoms are under attack."

Advocates attorney Julianne Fleischer called the settlement a warning to public school districts nationwide. "This case serves as a clear warning to public school districts and government entities nationwide: violating the rights of employees under arbitrary rules will not be tolerated. Ms. Velasco's stand in the face of unjust mandates sends a resounding message – freedom is non-negotiable. This settlement is a victory for justice and common sense," Fleischer said.

In response, FUESD highlighted its commitment to fostering a respectful and equitable environment while reflecting on the challenges of the pandemic.

"Fallbrook Union Elementary School District remains committed to fostering a safe, respectful, and equitable environment for all students and staff. Reflecting on the unprecedented challenges of the international COVID-19 pandemic, we acknowledge the difficulty of navigating rapidly changing public health mandates – an experience shared by school districts nationwide. Decisions made during that time were guided by the best available information and in alignment with public health requirements," said Raul A. Raygoza, spokesperson for FUESD.

Raygoza added that the settlement allows the district to focus on its current priorities. "With respect to the recent lawsuit and its settlement, the decision to resolve the matter reflects our priority to focus fully on serving our current students and supporting our staff. While we respectfully disagree with certain aspects of the case, including the circumstances surrounding the employee's departure, we honor the legal process and are ready to move forward," Raygoza said.

The district also noted a shift in leadership since the pandemic. "The pandemic tested all of us in ways we couldn't have anticipated. Today, under new leadership and with a renewed vision, we are moving forward with integrity, collaboration, and an unwavering commitment to support our entire school community," Raygoza said.

Advocates for Faith & Freedom emphasized their continued mission to defend individuals against discriminatory mandates. "This case serves as a reminder that the fight for faith, freedom, and constitutional rights is far from over. By standing firm, Advocates continues to defend religious liberties, ensuring that Americans can live out their faith boldly without fear of persecution or retaliation," the organization said in its release.