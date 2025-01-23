New Year, new financial goals – 3 tips to stay on track

The start of a new year is the perfect time to reassess your finances and set fresh goals. Whether you're aiming to save more, stick to your budget or plan for long-term financial security, it's important to have a strategy in place to make 2025 your most financially successful year yet.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cash back site, 41.78% of consumers didn’t stick to their budget last year.

The survey polled a cross-section of 1,481 adults, aged 18 and over.

To help you stay on track with your financial resolutions in 2025, here are three t...