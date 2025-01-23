Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

New Year, new financial goals – 3 tips to stay on track

Destiny Chatman, Special to the Village News | Last updated Jan 23, 2025 11:44am0
Share

The start of a new year is the perfect time to reassess your finances and set fresh goals. Whether you're aiming to save more, stick to your budget or plan for long-term financial security, it's important to have a strategy in place to make 2025 your most financially successful year yet.

According to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cash back site, 41.78% of consumers didn’t stick to their budget last year.

The survey polled a cross-section of 1,481 adults, aged 18 and over.

To help you stay on track with your financial resolutions in 2025, here are three t...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/23/2025 14:12