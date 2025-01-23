Pedestrian struck by vehicle on East Elder

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle this morning, Tuesday, Jan 28, on East Elder Street in Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:36 a.m. near 624 E. Elder St., where an unidentified Toyota collided with a pedestrian.

Emergency response responded promptly, followed by additional units shortly after. Emergency services remained on-site as of 9:54 a.m. to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and provide assistance.

Details about the pedestrian's condition and the cause of the collision were not immediately available, al...