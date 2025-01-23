Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pedestrian struck by vehicle on East Elder

Village News Staff | Last updated Jan 28, 2025 11:59am0
Share
Village News/Brian Briggs photo count

count

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle this morning, Tuesday, Jan 28, on East Elder Street in Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:36 a.m. near 624 E. Elder St., where an unidentified Toyota collided with a pedestrian.

Emergency response responded promptly, followed by additional units shortly after. Emergency services remained on-site as of 9:54 a.m. to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and provide assistance.

Details about the pedestrian's condition and the cause of the collision were not immediately available, al...

 

Most Popular

Reader Comments(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 
Rendered 01/29/2025 01:45