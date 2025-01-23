Pedestrian struck by vehicle on East Elder

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle this morning, Tuesday, Jan 28, on East Elder Street in Fallbrook, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:36 a.m. near 624 E. Elder St., where an unidentified Toyota collided with a pedestrian.

Emergency response responded promptly, followed by additional units shortly after. Emergency services remained on-site as of 9:54 a.m. to investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision and provide assistance.

Details about the pedestrian's condition and the cause of the collision were not immediately available, although witnesses on the scene believed they weren't lived threatening. Authorities are continuing their investigation.