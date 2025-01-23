Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Unregulated food vendors stir concern in Fallbrook

Olivia Wadsworth, Village News Intern | Last updated Jan 23, 2025 12:33pm0
Eleven people stand in line for a vendor who has set up outside of Walgreens in Fallbrook on South Mission and Clemmens Lane. Village News/Courtesy photo

A growing number of unregulated food vendors along South Mission Road has sparked concerns among residents and business owners, raising questions about public safety, fairness, and the community's charm.

James Allen, a Fallbrook resident and former business owner, has been actively communicating with the County of San Diego to address what he calls a troubling trend. "On Nov. 15, 2024, I witnessed streets, sidewalks, and parking lots overtaken by pop-up restaurants, juice stands, and vegetable vendors," Allen wrote in a letter to the county. "Many of these setups include generators, propane gr...

 

